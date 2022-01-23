Deepen impacts of education fete

classroom

A classroom. The first purpose of education in Kenya is to enable the person who has gone through it to be able to use their hands, eyes and mind properly.

Photo credit: Unsplash

By  Daniel Mutegi Giti

Today is the 2022 International Day of Education, as proclaimed by Unesco. Its theme, “Changing course, transforming education”, is in line with some of the recommendations agreed upon by stakeholders and the UN as ways of reviving the standards of education, which has suffered a great deal as a result of Covid-19.

