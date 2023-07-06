Dedicate spaces to hawking and small businesses

In many developing countries, including Kenya, hawkers and small-scale business owners play a vital role in the local economy. They contribute to job creation, poverty alleviation, and the overall economic growth.

However, their prevalence of operating along busy roads poses significant risks to them and other road users.

Hawking is a prevalent informal economic activity in Kenya, often driven by limited job opportunities, high levels of unemployment and the need to make ends meet.

The small-scale traders line the streets and highways in the cities and major towns, selling goods such as clothes, household items, foods and artwork. While this trade provides essential income for many, it also has many challenges.

A primary concern is the increased risk of accidents. Their congested operating areas are prone to traffic accidents due to distraction by the constant movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

Moreover, road safety regulations are often disregarded as the vendors try to make their goods more accessible to potential buyers. That not only endangers their lives but also motorists and pedestrians.

Another consequence of that is the significant disruption to traffic flow. Roadside vending often spills onto the road, narrowing the carriage width and reducing the number of lanes available for vehicles.

The obstruction hinders smooth movement of traffic, leading to congestion, delays and frustration among road users. These bottlenecks can exacerbate the risk of crashes as drivers manoeuvre parked vehicles or pedestrians crossing the road.

It also leads to neglect of public infrastructure, making them not only unsightly but also prone to far-reaching consequences.

For instance, blocked drainage systems and improper disposal of waste can result in flooding and health hazards. Road repairs and maintenance tasks become more challenging. Eventually, this negatively impacts the aesthetics and functionality of urban spaces.

Establishing designated spaces for hawkers and small-scale businesses has proven successful in cities where organised markets or designated zones have been introduced , such as Nairobi and Mombasa. This has ensured enhanced safety. Allocating specific spaces away from busy roads significantly reduces the risk of crashes.

Secondly , the government can easily regulate trading activities. Licensing and registration can be implemented to ensure compliance with health and safety standards, tax obligations and ethical business practices. That will not only protect consumers from substandard goods but also provide more accurate data on the informal economy for policymakers to make informed decisions.

Moreover, there is improvement of urban aesthetics as it can help to reclaim and beautify public areas. With fewer obstructions, road users will enjoy improved infrastructural aesthetics, hence a more livable and attractive urban environment with proper waste management systems and hygiene.

Let the relevant stakeholders and policymakers support the creation of these spaces to ensure safer and more prosperous communities.



