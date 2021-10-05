Declaring drought national disaster every year shows failure by state

The deterioration in the food security situation in Kenya is predicted to result in an estimated over 2 million people in dire need of food and other humanitarian assistance in the next six months.

Compared to the short rains’ assessment, according to the National Drought Management Authority’s Food and Nutrition Security Assessment Report 2021, this is an increase from 1.4 million found to be acutely food insecure.

They attribute the deterioration to the poor performance of the March-May Long rains season exacerbated by the Covid-19 effects and the dismal previous short rains season. It is further projected that the situation is likely to worsen and affect 2.4 million people during the October – December short rains already forecasted to be less impressive.

Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) take the greatest share of the drought crisis with Turkana County leading the pack in the number of vulnerabilities at a staggering 370,000 of its population in need of humanitarian assistance. It is followed by Wajir at 198,000, with Garissa, Mandera, Marsabit, and Isiolo at 100,000 people each, in the short rains forecast of the report.

Food security

While we sit and interact with very stubborn facts about the arable land, which sadly stands at only 13 per cent, it should disturb government’ conscience. With 87 per cent of an entire country’s land mass not being arable, thinking both within and without the box to invest heavily on modern sustainable ways of food production is critical.

We are rated fairly in the region in technology uptake and performance, but technology only means something if it changes lives. Israel is significantly desert, but its food security and success stories can be told to multitudes of generations without burning out, only too inspiring.

On September 8, 2021, the government of Kenya declared drought a national disaster following distress in 10 out of the 47 counties spread across the country. It set aside Sh2 billion as a cushion fund. While the government believes it is the best way out, I consider it one lazy piece of administrative declarations, such a knee jerk reaction to a perennial reality that shouldn’t bedevil us in the 21st century.

This is the umpteenth declaration in the country and it worries me. That an administration which came to power on a platform of digital excellence and capability is still struggling to feed its people is such a shame.

Food security is pretty much mapped out as one of the government's critical policy agenda. It has existed for the past five generations. Only that this administration has over-romanticised it that we remained very optimistic that the ASALs are soon going to be Kenya’s food basket.

I will not mention the number of dams that were earmarked for construction to deliver the nation from the bondage of hunger, but Galana Kulalu still rings fresh in all our minds. Corruption has delivered that death knell, with dams completed and commissioned in our leaders’ pockets.

Where semblance of projects have been initiated, Like in most parts of Turkana County where irrigation models have been piloted, they have been done without meaningful community participation and ownership, rendering them white elephants.

Water pans have either been sunk where they aren’t sustainable, or county patrons have dipped in the purse, stalling the much needed projects. But I dare say; because we are gullible, we are certainly planning to vote in the rogue administrators again in the coming polls, sadly.

Climate change

There has also been a conversation on climate change, which has cantered only on highlands and forests. Climate change as a phenomenon is ambiguous to all and sundry in the ASALs.

Poor forage, recent swelling of lakes such as Baringo and Turkana have all been attributed to climate change, but the linkages have not been well explained and understood in the local context. They need to know where that climate is changing, who is contributing to it and the redress.

Governments, both national and county, should link their policies to the adaptations at the local level. Local populations have had their lifestyle as is, for generations, and making them appreciate a new way that complements theirs in conserving their ecosystem will not only contribute to mitigating climate change effects, but also enable the community to learn better models of coexistence.

There are more than enough climate change and food security policies at the county and national levels, not to mention the litany of constitutional bodies that ensure sustainable food production and security in the ASALs.