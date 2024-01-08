Decades of development decay hurt pastoralists

The say that the price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men. This vividly captures the fate of Kenyans and in particular, the heavy price paid by the marginalised pastoralists since time immemorial.

The widespread blood bath from West Pokot to Wajir, Tana River to Turkana, Marsabit to Maralal, Isiolo to Garissa and Lamu which has claimed lives and livelihoods, led to the destruction of property, and displacement of citizens by the State and those entrusted with security and leaders elected to represent them, turning against the very people who elected them in prospect of mega projects. Thus, our pastoralists continue to bleed for development after decades of decay.

The indigenous peoples of Kenya face insecurity in the possession of land and resources, poor service provision, low political representation, discrimination and exclusion. The situation seems to worsen each year, with increasing competition for resources in their areas.

This is evident in the case of Isiolo marked for a resort city, mega-dam and Lapsset, which propel the insecurity and give the rogue local and national elite room to rob the people and deliberately collude to indirectly cause misery.

This anarchy is more painful partly due to the local security apparatus even aiding the crime. Why should we have anti-stock theft camps, RDU and police camps that do nothing to tame crime but only watch as the crime rate rises?

Furthermore, forced evictions against indigenous peoples in Kenya have been widespread. These evictions have had serious effects and have caused violations of human rights, including the right to personal security, the right to non-interference with privacy, family and home and the right to the peaceful enjoyment of possessions.

We have many examples: The Mwangaza eviction of 2005, the 2007 eviction at Bulles Dima and ongoing efforts of scaring Boranas using organised banditry in the Lappset Corridor, the cattle raids in Kachuru,— name it. These are happening without substantive action from local leaders and the Interior and National Coordination Cabinet Secretary.

This replicates in Marsabit, Samburu and Turkana, which all are set to benefit from Lappset. Another classical example is the Hoagp project which has compensated people in Isiolo unfairly and denied them job opportunities.

Hence we have an unholy alliance between the local and national levels of government being skewed from selection of leaders, exclusion of locals in development and security policies that are geared towards marginalising them further.

These prejudices continue to deny indigenous peoples equal opportunities, leading to marasmus of high levels of illiteracy and poverty.