Debt will kill recovery, growth

The Draft Budget Policy Statement by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani leaves a lot to be desired.

Total budget will increase by seven per cent to Sh3.02 trillion, from Sh2.81 trillion, while the fiscal deficit of Sh937.6 billion means more borrowing or higher taxes.

The government may have to borrow Sh592.2 billion from domestic lenders and Sh74.3 billion from the AfDB, IMF and World Bank to bridge the budgetary financial deficits before June 30, 2022.

Worse, Sh1.975 trillion will be spent on recurrent expenditure but Sh611 billion on development with Sh377.6 billion disbursed to devolved governments.

Last November, public debt stood was Sh7.3 trillion — Sh 3.8 trillion external and Sh3.5 trillion domestic — more than 70 per cent of the GDP. It is projected to hit Sh10 trillion when President Uhuru Kenyatta constitutionally leaves office next year.

Loan servicing

Central Bank of Kenya data shows the Treasury borrowed Sh688.2 billion in six months against a projected budget hole of Sh1 trillion for the year ending June 30.

Worse, the government plans to borrow Sh401.8 billion and Sh600 billion this fiscal year from external and domestic lenders, respectively, to plug a Sh1 trillion budget deficit. It will spend Sh904.7 billion on loan servicing.

The government has secured a Sh60 billion debt rescheduling from China and the Paris Club.

Amid frustration at the government’s lack of austerity measures, fiscal wastage, extravagance, discretionary expenditure on non-essentials, runaway corruption and pilferage amid a pandemic and economic recession, unemployment is rampant.

Pragmatic measures to reinvigorate the economy by addressing the pandemic, corruption, economic recession and political instability to inspire investor confidence should get the attention they deserve or the chickens will come home to roost. Voodoo and false economics are doomed like Don Quixote.

Mr Muthama, lecturer at JKUAT, is a consultant and author. josephmuthama05@gmail.com.