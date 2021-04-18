Debt ‘crisis’ narrative: Let critics offer alternatives

Nairobi Expressway

The ongoing construction of Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa road on this photo taken on April 3, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | nation Media Group

By  Gichu Kihoro

What you need to know:

  • Implying that lenders have a pastime of writing big cheques to Kenya on a whim is not true.
  • The country’s economic numbers are publicly accessible in the annually published “Economic Survey”.

Many reports by business writers, political pundits and columnists around public debt question have been decidedly one-sided. The narrative often features gloomster and doomster big words on headlines: “Collapse”, “recession” “meltdown” and “austerity”.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.