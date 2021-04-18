Debt ‘crisis’ narrative: Let critics offer alternatives

Many reports by business writers, political pundits and columnists around public debt question have been decidedly one-sided. The narrative often features gloomster and doomster big words on headlines: “Collapse”, “recession” “meltdown” and “austerity”.

Business journalists, particularly, have not been careful with economics nomenclature, casually throwing terms around without evidence to illustrate their claims. These are picked up by social media ‘keyboard warriors’. And as Paul Josef Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister, said, if a lie were repeated enough times, it acquired the semblance of truth and, eventually, believability.

There is a deliberate play on most citizens’ ignorance regarding private sector finance and public sector economics. In private and personal finance, the balance sheet shows cash flow and assets columns. If an individual or private firm that takes out a credit facility has no cash in the bank, it still lists in its capital assets column machinery, technological assets, equipment or property acquired and expansion or improvements executed with the loan.

Not so in public sector finance. If the government had an assets column, it would be the richest asset holder, listing highways, ports, airports, railways, hospitals, schools and such.

The business of government is service delivery to make life predictable, secure and safe to enable citizens to engage in their creative and productive activities.

Economic take-off

By building a hospital, school, highway or railway line, it is not out to acquire assets in its balance sheet but expand the capital formation to scale up ease of doing business or investing in human capital development by providing social services such as health and education.

The critics also slyly ignore the time spent on project planning, implementation and completion to the productive stage. Look at the barrage of criticism directed at the Affordable Housing Project (APH) in 2018 and 2019. After the government set up the Kenya Mortgagee Refinance Company to drive AHP delivery, amended the Central Bank Act, enacted regulations to guide investments in the AHP, among other requisite infrastructure, the critics went mute.

The World Bank, AfDB, UN Habitat, nearly a dozen commercial banks and many saccos have line up billions of shillings and county governments vast lands to participate in the expected housing boom.

In a liberal democracy like Kenya, political parties and their leaders are elected to implement their manifesto. To expand the country’s infrastructural capital formation to accelerate economic take-off towards double-digit growth levels means Jubilee using debt finance to fill up expenditure deficits.

Apart from imperial and colonial nations that pillaged the natives’ resources by force of arms to build their own economies, other modern states have built their capital formation through debt.

Also, implying that lenders have a pastime of writing big cheques to Kenya on a whim is not true. The country’s economic numbers are publicly accessible in the annually published “Economic Survey” by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).