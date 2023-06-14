Debacle exposed chronic issues in events industry

The recent Yetu Concert held in Nairobi, featuring the renowned R&B boy band Boyz II Men and curtain-raised by their Kenyan counterparts Sauti Sol, has sparked outrage among concertgoers.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) has rightfully launched an inquiry into the event following numerous complaints of subpar sound quality, malfunctioning screens, inadequate sanitation facilities and overbooking.

This move is a crucial step towards holding event organisers accountable and bringing much-needed transparency and professionalism to our events industry.

Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. The country’s concert scene has long been plagued by similar accusations of poor planning, particularly for concerts featuring international artistes. Remember Buju Banton’s concert in February 2020? Revellers who had paid Sh7,000 for VIP tickets and Sh3,000 (regular) found themselves frustrated by the poor sound that hindered their enjoyment of the performances.

And let’s not forget the 2019 Chris Martin concert, which had to be hastily relocated due to conflicting bookings, leading to chaotic traffic and a host of other logistical nightmares at the new venue.

Disheartening picture

These recurring issues paint a disheartening picture for music enthusiasts, who eagerly spend their hard-earned money on these hyped-up concerts only to be left with disappointment and regret. Yet when purchasing a concert ticket, a reveller is, essentially, entering into a contract with the event organiser, with legitimate expectations of a certain standard based on the event’s advertised promise.

To be sure, event planning comes with its share of challenges and unexpected variables. But this is precisely why contingency planning exists. From using generators for uninterrupted power supply to separating sources of power for screens and sound, there are measures that can be taken to ensure a smoother experience.

With technological advancements, even weather patterns can be monitored and incorporated into effective event planning to spare revellers from getting drenched.

The real issue lies in the motivation—or rather, the lack thereof—on the part of event organisers. Cutting corners and delivering subpar experiences may save costs but at the expense of the revellers’ satisfaction. Regrettably, nobody is held accountable for failure to live up to the promises made to concertgoers.

Therefore, Cofek’s decision to launch an inquiry into the Boyz II Men concert—which has the potential of pursuing a class action lawsuit if the issues are not adequately addressed—is welcome.

It will inject a much-needed dose of accountability into the events industry. Organisers, promoters and suppliers must realise that they can no longer get away with delivering underwhelming experiences.

It is time for a significant shift in the events industry’s mindset. Concertgoers deserve to have their expectations met and it is up to the industry to deliver on its promises. The Yetu Concert debacle should serve as a wake-up call for organisers to prioritise professionalism, transparency and delivery of exceptional experiences.