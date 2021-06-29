Death of unions bad for all

After Wilson Sossion’s exit from the gigantic teachers union of yesteryear, the discourse turns to the future of workers’ unions. Mr Sossion was at the helm of Knut for seven years and this, he says, has been a moment of a bitter struggle and also realisation of many feats for teachers.

However, it’s unfortunate that he cited attempts by the government at bringing down the union.

Trade unions date to the 18th century when smaller workers’ associations emerged in Britain.

Generally though, they are traced to the 19th century with the formation of Labor Party and American Union in 1906 to pursue collective bargaining.

Three fundamental principles underpin the formation of a union: Unity, equality and security.

The labour movement world over faces a myriad challenges but one of the most outstanding is the relationship between trade unionists and workers. The day unionists began using unions as stepping stones to political power is the day the true meaning of fighting for workers’ rights lost its meaning.

Internal wrangles

The biggest of Knut’s woes is the leaders’ internal wrangles, which has been used by the government to drive a wedge among the membership. With low membership, it lost its bargaining strength.

The fighting among unions for varying terms of services exacerbates the problem, rendering them useless as they cannot marshal the financial muscle to endure the well recognised legal actions to force the employer to comply with their demands. The employer could also refuse to remit union dues.

The International Labour Organization has stipulated the core rights of trade unions and this seems to be fading. The further they are weakened, the more the suffering among the workers since their terms of services will be trampled upon.

The core principles include the right to collective bargaining and equal remuneration.The recognition of the right to strike as a fundamental human right is a triumph for the aspirations of workers and unions. As a signatory to the ILO conventions, Kenya can’t be an exception.