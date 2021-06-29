Death of unions bad for all

Wilson Sossion

Former Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion (centre) with other union leaders address journalists after a past meeting in Nakuru.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group 

By  Kirui Maraba

What you need to know:

  • Trade unions date to the 18th century when smaller workers’ associations emerged in Britain.
  • Three fundamental principles underpin the formation of a union: Unity, equality and security.

After Wilson Sossion’s exit from the gigantic teachers union of yesteryear, the discourse turns to the future of workers’ unions. Mr Sossion was at the helm of Knut for seven years and this, he says, has been a moment of a bitter struggle and also realisation of many feats for teachers.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.