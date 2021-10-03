Dearer petrol could be good for the nation

Petrol pump

Pump attendant fueling a vehicle at a petroleum station in Nairobi on April 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media

By  J.M. Kahara

Director

Thika College of Banking and Accountancy

What you need to know:

  • When, some time back, petroleum fuels were subjected to VAT on a trial basis, we witnessed free flow of traffic.
  • Many motorists could not afford it, leaving their cars home to use public transport to work.

Petrol should be more expensive than it is. This may not augur very well with those who are advocating lower fuel prices. Diesel and kerosene prices should, however, be reduced.

