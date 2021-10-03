Dearer petrol could be good for the nation

Petrol should be more expensive than it is. This may not augur very well with those who are advocating lower fuel prices. Diesel and kerosene prices should, however, be reduced.

Traffic jams are single-handedly caused by the many private cars, mostly petrol-propelled, that carry just one or, at most, two passengers on their way to work or luxurious jaunts. The unwarranted economic loss from the snarl-ups runs into billions of shillings daily.

When, some time back, petroleum fuels were subjected to VAT on a trial basis, to retail at around Sh130 per litre, we witnessed free flow of traffic. Many motorists could not afford it, leaving their cars home to use public transport to work. Even now, when the petrol is retailing at Sh134, urban traffic has eased.

The price of petrol should be increased by, say, Sh60 per liter and that of diesel and kerosene reduced by the same amount.

Reduced importation

The bigger portion of the population use kerosene as cooking fuel out of necessity; they would be cushioned from the ravages of a sinking economy. More affordable diesel means lower transportation costs for goods and commodities; hence lower commodity prices, increased consumer demand, resulting in economic growth.

Thinner vehicular traffic means fewer road crashes, particularly as a result of drink-driving. Besides, the resultant reduced importation of second-hand cars would save the country the scarce foreign exchange and, in turn, ease pressure on the shilling and make importing essential and industrial goods cheaper.

As more people use public transport, the struggling matatu sector will be rejuvenated. Matatus will be well-maintained, cleaner and safer and jobs will be created. The assurance of enhanced earnings by crews will negate the need for the riotous rush and scramble for passengers.

Well, the government could lose revenue after the taxes on petrol are removed but that is a small price to pay for the immense benefits that would accrue from higher prices.