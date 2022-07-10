Dear petrol? Go green!

The cost of living in Kenya has become very high. The price of food, fuel and almost every other commodity has hit the roof and Kenyans are struggling to survive. But for energy, this is an issue that can comfortably be sorted out if we can adequately exploit the available resources.

We have all that is required to produce, in plenty, green and clean energy. The ingredients for green and clean energy and green industry are water, wind, solar and geothermal.

We have all this in abundance. All we need is determined policies and focused leadership and Kenya would be a regional leader in providing affordable energy to the people.

Time is ripe for the country to encourage the citizens to exploit these hanging fruits. The government, through KenGen, has made efforts to exploit geothermal to supplement hydropower generation. We are, however, not doing enough. Solar power is another alternative energy source.

Wind, if properly exploited, would be a good alternative clean and green energy. Over-reliance on hydros for years has seen electricity become very expensive, especially during the dry season, when it is complemented by diesel-run generators. Fossil fuel is a “dirty” source of energy. It is a pollutant. But most homes still use it for cooking and lighting.

Encouraging the use of biogas where it can be generated is the way to go. Installation of solar panels, which should be made widely affordable, in homes and offices should be encouraged.

Exploiting green energy sources which are readily available would make life affordable and also save the environment from pollution. It would also improve health—especially in informal settlements, where improper ventilation and the use of kerosene for cooking is a main cause of respiratory diseases.

Devolution has been here for 10 years. Counties should delve into creating clean and green energy sources by treating waste, both garbage and sewage. They can generate energy from their big headache. These are resources that can be beneficial.