Dear Mr President, please reopen places of worship

Dear President Uhuru Kenyatta. I am puzzled that when you recently locked down five counties – Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru – in a bid to tame the spread of Covid-19, you closed places of worship.

Ironically, supermarkets, matatus and markets are still full of people yet they don’t keenly observe social distancing. The only places that have been following safety protocols, churches, is where we have been barred from.

Would it not have been easier to ask the Inter-Faith Council to intensify implementation of the measures to keep their faithful safe?

It is hard for a Christian to imagine a Easter weekend without going to church. This should not be the time to lock up churches. It is the time to ask all the people of this land to pray. We cannot hope to see an end to the pandemic without God’s help.

Better have people in church praying than at home bingeing on alcohol and throwing house parties for four days in a row, having been barred from church. Nature abhors a vacuum. If we cannot pray, our minds will seek something else, often a bad one, to fill it.

Respect for God and prayer

Like you, I am a Roman Catholic and, in our church, on March 28 we entered the holiest of weeks in our Liturgical Calendar, aptly named “Holy Week”. The highlight of this week is the Easter Triduum — Holy Thursday, where we recall Our Lord Jesus Christ offering His Body and Blood at the Last Supper and instituting the celebration of the Holy Eucharistic and the Priestly Order; Good Friday, when we recall the Passion and Death of Jesus; and Easter Saturday, when we remember His descent into hell and triumph over death and celebrate the Easter Vigil. But the apex of the week is Easter Sunday, when we celebrate the Resurrection of Christ.

The Catholic Church is blest with many religious and diocesan priests, who could each offer one or more Masses running the whole day from as early as 6am to 6pm in our churches. We can organise Mass schedules across all parishes which can accommodate all who would like to attend. On Ash Wednesday this year, the Holy Family Minor Basilica had 11 Masses, celebrated by different priests.

Holy Mass is unlike a Protestant Service: It requires in-person attendance. We are obligated to attend Mass and the Eucharistic celebration therein, not follow events on TV. And the most obligatory time for Catholics to attend Mass is on Easter Sunday.

Among places where many people gather, churches are much safer. Until recently, people’s particulars were recorded as they entered the church.

Lastly, I observed, as many others, that at Tanzanian President John Magufuli’s funeral in Dodoma, you paused your speech mid-stream when you heard the Muslim call to prayer. That spoke volumes about your deep respect for God and prayer.

Please, Mr President, give us the freedom to pray. It would be good to keep places of worship open for the people to supplicate to God, pleading with Him for His mercy. The fear and trepidation that has engulfed Kenya may even be lessened when we go to our churches, mosques and temples to pray.