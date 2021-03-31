Dear Mr President, please reopen places of worship

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya, from State House in Nairobi, on March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Mary Muthumbi

Software sales consultant

What you need to know:

  • Would it not have been easier to ask the Inter-Faith Council to intensify implementation of the measures to keep their faithful safe?
  • This should not be the time to lock up churches. It is the time to ask all the people of this land to pray.

Dear President Uhuru Kenyatta. I am puzzled that when you recently locked down five counties – Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru – in a bid to tame the spread of Covid-19, you closed places of worship. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.