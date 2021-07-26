Dear gas fuels wood use

Cooking gas

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) burns consistently, making it more reliable and environmentally friendly than other sources of energy.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Carmi Collins

Student

Moi University

What you need to know:

  • Many Kenyans have resorted to the use of cheaper — albeit harmful — energy sources such as wood, including charcoal and firewood.
  • Despite firewood being the oldest cooking fuel used by mankind, the adverse effects of wood fuel to the environment are catastrophic.

For the better part of the 21st Century, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or cooking gas, has been known to be a basic need of most households in Kenya. This has been one of the most popular ways to innumerable people to use in preparing meals fast not only at home but also commercially. 

