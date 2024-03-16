Deal with the fundamentals to boost growth

Kenya has made significant political and economic reforms that have contributed to sustained economic growth, social development and political stability over the past two decades. However, its key development challenges still include poverty, inequality and youth unemployment, among others.

Moreover, increasing reliance on imports, elevated commodity prices and high interest rates limiting access to credit continue to hamper sustained growth. The corporate margins too are shrinking with increased taxation and high interest rates.

Potential loss of foreign aid and investments has further been exacerbated by grey listing of Kenya by the Financial Action Task Force. This potentially dents investor confidence and Kenya’s reputation as a stable and pro-business destination.

The government through the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda envisages policy interventions to reduce the cost of living, create opportunities for the youth and institute measures that would enhance revenue growth and sustainability of the economy.

Whereas these measures are geared towards aligning the country’s long-term development agenda, there is a need to review critical factors that inhibit the absolute growth of our economy. External capital flows play a significant role in driving investment and economic growth in financial resource constrained countries such as Kenya.

As such, addressing the vulnerability of a country’s foreign direct investment flows to external shocks is a key area for policy intervention.

Concerns persist regarding the future performance of the shilling, fuelled by existing market pressures, dwindling foreign exchange reserves and escalating levels of national debt. It is imperative to critically assess the fundamentals that would determine whether the shilling will continue gaining or will be on a free fall yet again.

A weak shilling not only leads to expensive inputs like fuel and fertiliser but also results in high debt service costs for the numerous dollar-denominated loans.

Sustained stabilising of the Kenya shilling against the dollar will require a combination of monetary and fiscal policies aimed at managing exchange rate fluctuations, incentivising production, continued shift to more concessional funding; promoting import substitution policies and increased focus on industrialisation.

Undoubtedly, there is a need for a robust expansion of Kenya’s global footprint as an export source of both labour and products base. Such export-oriented economy will improve country’s current account while reducing overreliance on imports.

There should be a deliberate effort to invest in agricultural production, value-addition, processing and improving the different associated value chains. Deliberate actions to spur the growth of MSME sector by improved by reducing the multiplicity of levies, fees and taxes imposed to businesses. This can be done by streamlining the different government regulatory and licencing agencies

Lastly, Kenya must also address the narrow taxbase challenge and tap into emerging digital economy to boost revenue collection.



