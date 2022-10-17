DCI should leave probing corruption cases to specialised anti-graft agency

The recent move by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to withdraw several corruption cases has elicited debate of national proportions.

Among the cases are those involving Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa and former Kenya Power CEO Ben Chumo.

Subsequently, DPP Noordin Haji abandoned his bid to withdraw the graft case against former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, which was investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Public views on the matter are largely focused on the impact of the move on the war against corruption. However, no interrogation has been directed at the inherent issues that may have led to it. I single out functional overlaps in corruption investigations as a key challenge contributing to the collapse of the matters emanating from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

It cannot be sheer coincidence that all the withdrawn cases were investigated by DCI and not EACC—the body constitutionally mandated to do so. One must ask the question, why does DCI investigate corruption yet there is a specialised anti-corruption agency? Some analysts have argued that the police exist to combat all manner of crime. Well, establishment of EACC, a specialised agency for that purpose, took that away from them.

EACC is established in fulfilment of Kenya’s obligation under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which requires member states to have specialised anti-corruption agencies. Remarkably, the country occupies a special place in the community of nations for being the first to sign and ratify this Convention.

Several reasons

There are several reasons why countries establish specialised anti-corruption bodies. The first is to ensure the development of uniform standards for investigative processes. This helps to avoid differential treatment of suspects by different agencies. For instance, we have seen different approaches in the investigations undertaken by EACC and DCI. Some commentators say that, while EACC is thorough and professional in its corruption investigations, the same may not be said of DCI.

Secondly, there is a need to develop forensic investigative skills and expertise locally. Grand corruption is complex and, as such, the cases can only be effectively investigated by experts in diverse fields such as engineers, lawyers, doctors, accountants, banking fraud experts, tax professionals and procurement specialists. These are the kind of expert investigators from EACC that I see in court giving evidence. I know of no other agency in the country with such capacity.

Thirdly, due to the trans-border nature of corruption, specialised anti-graft agencies partner and collaborate under international and regional frameworks that enable peer-to-peer learning, exchange of best practices and mutual cooperation. In Kenya, only EACC is a beneficiary of such global support.

Fourth, centralisation of investigations in a specialised body ensures efficiency and effectiveness in the entire criminal justice system. This is unlike fragmentation of investigative roles, which is a recipe for confusion, institutional squabbles and an impediment to best practice on prosecution-led investigations.

Fifth, such agencies can concurrently address collateral issues like civil recovery of unexplained wealth or corruptly acquired assets. EACC can pursue stolen assets and recommend prosecution of suspects.

Sixth, it ensures accountability for actions and omissions in investigations. The procedural and substantive law for corruption investigations provides an accountability framework for EACC, including periodic reporting requirements, that is not binding on agencies not envisaged under the Act.

In withdrawing the graft cases investigated by DCI, the DPP largely cited lack of sufficient evidence to secure conviction. To cure the investigative confusion and related challenges in the criminal justice system, the new DCI boss should ensure his detectives focus on crimes under its jurisdiction, such as murder, robbery, abduction, drug trafficking and terrorism, and leave corruption to EACC.