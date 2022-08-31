Day is a chance to learn about our valued past

August 31 last year was the inaugural International Day for People of African Descent. The day aims to celebrate the contributions of these people, advance social injustice and inclusion policies, eradicate racism and intolerance, promote human rights and create better and more prosperous communities in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. It seeks to promote the extraordinary contributions of the African diaspora and eliminate discrimination against people of African descent.

A global webinar on August 31 aimed to shed light on the injustices and systemic discrimination that people of African descent often face and its impact on health; describe how “othering” influences the health of people; and share knowledge and promising practices for advancing their social justice, inclusion and participation in health policies, plans and programmes and intersectoral actions for health to address wider social and environmental determinants.

Slave trade

But this day can be a way for people of African descent to heal from what our ancestors went through with slave trade and colonisation—despite their pain and suffering. It reminds us that we are all equal—black, brown or white. The younger generation should not inherit the pain of our ancestor but instead fight for equal rights.

Common cultural norms like fear of Africa’s mothers has increased respect for women of African descent as their known nature of strictness has shaped many respectable persons. We can share great stories about African heritage–such as Wangu wa Makeri, the Murang’a chieftess; Queen Nzinga of Ndongo and Matamba; Nelson Mandela; Shaka Zulu; and Cleopatra.

The government can hold forums and let the people visit museums and archives for free or at a subsidised fee. Harmful cultures and practices like female genital mutilation can be emphasized as one of the factors slowing SDGs.



