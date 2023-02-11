Dawood was every editor’s ideal author 

I start by sending my condolences to the family of Dr Yusuf Kodwavwala — Marie, Jenny and Jan — on the passing of Daktari. May the fond memories you carry put a smile on your face each time you think about him.

Like many who have eulogised Daktari (whom I called Dr Dawood), I looked forward to reading his column, ‘Surgeon’s Diary’, every Sunday.

It was not until I joined one of his publishers, Longman Kenya (now Longhorn Publishers PLC), that I met this icon in the flesh. Longman had published several of his books, both fiction as well as collections of embellished versions of ‘Surgeon’s Diary’.

We met when I was designated as the editor for Water Under the Bridge. That was in the 1990s. He was every editor’s ideal author; he submitted very well-written and typed-out manuscripts, was receptive to suggested changes and was meticulous at every stage of the publishing process. And he was always pleasant to work with, even when there was a divergence of opinion.

Subsequently, Longhorn published more of Dr Dawood’s books. Meanwhile, I had climbed up the ladder and was no longer his editor, but I remained his publisher and he and I discussed various aspects of each of his books.

One conversation that I vividly remember was on the title The Last Word. I found it almost unthinkable that he would entertain the thought that this might be his last of those collections!

Singular honour

Fast forward to the end of 2012 and my retirement from Longhorn. In a career spanning more than 20 years, I had worked with many authors. It was, therefore, a singular honour for me to have Dr Dawood give a message of good wishes on my retirement on behalf of our authors.

The message was beautifully written, and laced with humour (much of it at my expense), as one might expect from Dr Dawood. He was kind and generous with what he said about me, but what I cherished most was that he considered me his friend. That was mutual.

Finally, I was a beneficiary of Dr Dawood’s skills as a doctor, and no, he did not put me under the scalpel. I was called to school after my nine-year-old daughter had fallen ill. She was in excruciating abdominal pain and when I took her to the hospital, the diagnosis was acute appendicitis.

I was told that she needed surgery immediately. I was a bit sceptical and gave the excuse that I needed to go and look for the funds required.

I immediately called Dr Dawood and explained the situation, requesting that if my daughter had to have the surgery, then I would prefer that he would do it.

He kindly arranged to see my daughter later that day at his clinic. As we walked in, he whispered to me, “This is not appendicitis.” And indeed it wasn’t. He diagnosed what it was (a condition that needed medical, not surgical, intervention) and saved my daughter from needless surgery.

Fare thee well, Dr Dawood.