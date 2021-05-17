David Kigo: Why Yoweri Museveni should groom young leaders

President Yoweri Museveni took the oath of office last Wednesday that gave him a comfortable 40 years as Uganda’s leader. We all remember him as that aggressive guerrilla leader in green military fatigues who led NRA in storming Kampala in 1986 to oust General Tito Okello, promising the Pearl of Africa the shine it needed after years of dictatorship.

Uganda has seen it all — from Idi Amin Dada to Milton Obote. Many will agree with me that the country once described as needing a mortician instead of a president has made major economic, political and social strides.

It has been a long journey for President Museveni and his NRM. But like so many African leaders who don’t differentiate true democracy from benign dictatorship, he has intentionally refused to nurture and groom youth to move the country to a future where he would be respected as the man who saved it from collapse. He seems to have taken the path of many before him who believed liberators should rule forever.

Living in denial

The history of his bush war exploits, started in the Luwero Triangle with a handful of fighters, is historic. It’s now time for him to start the journey into retirement. Reminding Africa all the time that Western powers want to impose their fashion of democracy on Uganda is defeatist and won’t sell. Democracy is always very dynamic and the Uganda of 1986 is not the one of today.

Like many African presidents, an example being Paul Biya of Cameroon, President Museveni is living in denial that Uganda can bring out a better leader. Seventeen years in the bush is quite a long time, but he did this with Uganda and its problems being at the core of all his struggles. He didn’t fight bad regimes to entrench himself in power and dictatorship. His legacy should be remembered by generations.

Africa has had leaders who did very well in liberating the continent and President Museveni is high on this list — just like his mentor Julius Nyerere of Tanzania. However, four decades in State House is just too long for one man.