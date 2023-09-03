Data is the new gold, and the sooner we face reality, the better

Ever wondered about the value of your eyeballs? Well, unless you are a visitor to Jerusalem, you have probably heard of Worldcoin, an iris biometric cryptocurrency project developed by San Francisco and Berlin-based Tools for Humanity.

What is its goal? To unite everyone on the planet with a single payment system. Back here in Kenya, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, the Communications Authority of Kenya and other government agencies have been at loggerheads with Worldcoin in what seems like science fiction. Surprisingly, the eyeballs were priced at around Sh7,000.

You might think, "Selling eyeballs for Sh7,000?" you might ask. It sounds like a fantastic science fiction story. But, believe it or not, in this case, truth triumphs over fantasy.

So what exactly is Worldcoin's big vision? It wants to bring the entire world's population together under a single payment system. And, to be honest, this might not be a crazy idea out of the blue.

If you look at the data, the World Bank paints a bleak picture. An estimated 1.4 billion adults worldwide have no access to traditional financial institutions. In a world where digital innovation is accelerating at breakneck speed, Worldcoin's ambition to bridge this gap has a certain appeal.

Isn't it fascinating? The significance of an eyeball goes beyond aesthetics - it is becoming a cornerstone of achieving widespread financial inclusion. So the next time you look in the mirror, think not only about what your eyes reflect, but also about the opportunities they offer in a rapidly expanding digital society. In short, data is the new gold, and the faster we as individuals and governments sink it, the better.

As Worldcoin loses momentum, dropping from its initial value of around Sh7,000 to around Sh4,000, while attracting negative headlines, it prompts us to imagine the future of finance.

Can a global cryptocurrency truly transcend borders and promote economic justice? The coming years are likely to provide answers as Worldcoin navigates the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Whether it becomes a beacon of financial inclusion or sparks further debate about the role of cryptocurrencies in society, Worldcoin has undeniably opened a new chapter and debate in the ongoing saga of digital currencies.

Worldcoin's journey is not only about digital innovation but also about reshaping the way we perceive value, privacy and financial access. As discussions around the project continue, it raises questions that go beyond the realm of technology - questions about ethics, regulation and the nature of currencies themselves. In an ever-evolving landscape,

Worldcoin is a testament to the power of ideas and the potential of technology to shape the world we live in.