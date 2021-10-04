Data gap crisis in education revealed at UNGA

World leaders spoke about the continuing impact of Covid-19 pandemic during the just concluded 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

They addressed the main theme of this year’s meeting, building resilience through hope to recover from Covid-19. Faster rollout of vaccines, support for economic recovery and the need to address the climate crisis were mentioned extensively.

But the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals have far wider ambitions. SDG4 specifically deals with the quest to deliver quality education to all by 2030.

UN Resolution 74/223, reaffirmed at this year’s UNGA, made clear the scale of the challenge – More than half of children and adolescents are not meeting minimum proficiency standards in reading and mathematics.

In the side events, panels and symposiums shed more light on why this enormous gap in global learning is so challenging to close.

Policies

The World Bank Director of Education, Jaime Saavedra, explained it in a joint session with Unesco and Unicef, the UN’s education and children’s organisations.

According to Mr Saavedra, without data, we are really flying blind. It is impossible to know where systems are. It is impossible to know if the policies are working or not. We need to focus on the outcome and make sure that children are in school and are learning.

That vital data on education is missing. It is not gathered nor reported in many low- and middle-income countries where the need to improve learning is urgent.

The Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Report 2021, released as UNGA began, was stark: Measures of learning proficiency remain scarce, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, and their reliability is often questionable.

The Goalkeepers were echoing the Global Partnership for Education Results Report for 2021, released just before UNGA. It acknowledged on its 58 page report findings that just 20 out of 61 GPE partner countries - lower income countries it supports in order to improve learning outcomes - report at least 10 of 12 key education-related outcomes.

At NewGlobe, learning is a science. We work in support of visionary governments determined to transform whole education systems and therefore education outcomes for whole generations of their children. That can only be done through the gathering of data and its application to drive learning improvements.

One programme NewGlobe supports is the EKOEXCEL basic education programme in Nigeria’s Lagos State, which is transforming outcomes for children in more than 1,000 primary schools.

Lagos Education Board permanent member Adebayo Adefuje joined an M-Education Alliance panel for UNGA and explained how it has data at its heart. They monitor their schools in real time. That information is vital.

EKOEXCEL leaders are able to see whether a teacher is in school, whether they are teaching and completing the planned lesson, whether a child is in school and a range of other vital indicators - every day. Armed with such information, they are able to intervene and support any school requiring attention. Mr Adebayo Adefuje explained the results to the M-Education Alliance.

Literacy

They used the first 300 EKOEXCEL schools as a baseline and the results were staggering, even in the first eight weeks. In terms of literacy, learning was three times faster and in numeracy two times faster than schools that were not in EKOEXCEL.

The same real time data gathering and analysis is used in all the programmes supported by NewGlobe. That includes Bridge Kenya schools.

It also includes the Bridge Liberia-supported schools which are the largest part of the Liberian Government’s LEAP programme to improve teaching and learning in public primary schools. A three-year study showed that 81 per cent of learners who joined a Bridge Liberia School in the first grade and spent two and a half years in class were proficient or basic readers, compared to only 33 per cent of learners in traditional public schools.

But it is clear that in many developing countries that is still not the case. The education data gap remains enormous. Professor Eric Hanushek, whose award of the prestigious Yidan Prize for education research was announced during UNGA, puts it that education has historically been a field where decisions have followed anecdotes, fads and political whims, but advances in high-quality research and evidence-based policy bodes well for future improvements.

If more African governments can arm themselves with vital, accurate education data, and use that data as the basis for evidence-based decision-making, the education data gap may finally begin to close.