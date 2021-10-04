Data gap crisis in education revealed at UNGA

UN General Assembly

A session of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Kena Betancur | Pool | AFP

By  Reuben Wambugu

Managing Director

Bridge Kenya

World leaders spoke about the continuing impact of Covid-19 pandemic during the just concluded 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.