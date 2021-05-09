Dann Mwangi: The ‘Kabi WaJesus’ wake-up call: ‘Woke’ Christian, walk in the light

Bwana Asifiwe kabisa. Yes, even you, Kabi, sir. You may have fallen, but if God is on your wheel, He will give you a Millie reasons to stand and experience love and grace.

This is a reminder of the need to stay woke; definitely a wake-up call. We woke up to the continuing revelations of the life and times of the WaJesus family. This time, it was woes that were beyond what was expected.

Long story short: Vlogger Kabi WaJesus, who had denied having intimate sexual relations with his cousin, was found to be the father of her baby, Abby. The DNA showed that the relatives had banjukad some time back, and the reality was back to bug them. He, however, said that this all happened before he got born again, or married.

Oh, yes, Kabi, the father of kaAbby, is married to Millie, and they are the WaJesus family. (Hmm, if they chose to be the Kabis we would be looking to complete the Kabs brands by identifying the Kabas, Kabos and Kabes, since we already have the Kabus … jabo jabo guuuys!) I digress.

The lively, mushy lovebirds have formed a brand and ministry off having parts of their private life put out in the public space, online, and have put parts of their lives on the line, metaphorically speaking.The born again Christians have been deliberate on using their platforms to preach Jesus, right from their ‘surname’. This has enabled many to see how God can show His faithfulness in the lives of His people. This type of approach is not devoid of divided views, but, well, not everyone draws their water from wells – some, like guys of Lang’ata, get theirs from bowsers.

These guys, like all of us, are human. This is stated here as a fact, not a justification for wrongdoing, don’t get me wrong. They, also,have the human elements of life to deal with; they may be funny, but it’s no joke. Humans are ordinarily moved and elevated by views, subscriptions, likes, mentions, retweets, shares, follows, publicity, name it.

God-given favour

Amid the humour, their humanness leaves them open to getting validation from netizens, drawing significant value in this affirmation, this invaluable love. And to make it more real, they have really made money on account of the following they have.

You, fans, are a significant reason why they, and many other ‘big names’, have gained the statuses they bear (Yes, saints, I acknowledge the God-given favour).

One of Kenya’s most underrated rappers (and he is my brother-friend), Nasara the poet, in his song ‘Unado nini?’ off his album The Side Hustle said “If you live for man’s acceptance you die from their rejection.” This is where the kizungu gets mukuti, where the thing we have been feeding does a boomerang thing and feeds on you. Some of the very people who praised them, raised their profile and ‘enabled’ them to grow to where they are, are now hitting them, hard, and this must be hitting them hard! This, in addition to the hard situation their hard-pressed selves are already facing.

In ‘Christianese’, beating the flesh is such a real battle here. Trust me, the high that comes from applause and approval is … intoxicating, even for those who – like tumblers at locals –are filled with the Spirit. Flashback for emphasis: I felt some type of way … a fuzzy, flattering, glorious, unmatched type of way, when audiences screamed even just at the hint that I was the one coming on stage, lemon-biting type of facial expressions when I would spit bars and punchlines, performance-pausing applause when you are part-way through your piece.

This was a somewhat conflicting space to be in since I had to balance appreciating the feedback and not making it be primarily about me. Keeping the main thing, just that.

My brand was not as huge as the WaJesus’ is, but I can imagine the slump, dump and jump ship. You come from a high to the same people bashing you, dismissing you, discrediting you, speaking strong, salty, stinging, nay, stabbing statements.

It’s potentially wrecking, but also, a point of reckoning for anyone who professes the faith, and more so those in the public eye as they have more pressure to put out pleasure prompting posts. Have they been walking in God (authentically) or under the umbrella of being God’s servant (by virtue of titles and structures)?

Profess the faith

Does their ultimate validation come from God? Have the fans, followers, fame, fortunes silently or saliently become god to them?

As they push their brands and ‘products’, are they grounded, or has their faith been grounded? Are they walking in a straight line while on the wide road, but claiming to be on the straight and narrow path?

So, they, the people who profess the faith, must be careful to not let people determine their worth, because if that is the case, when the bashing comes, it means a big part of their identity is fighting them. Potentially tragic.

It also reminds me of Jesus and the triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The transition from Luke 19:38 to Luke 23:21 is monumental. The people were chanting the praises of the Lord and laying their cloaks on the road for him to pass as he rode on a donkey. Then, not long after the people are shouting “CRUCIFY HIM! RELEASE BARABBAS!”

This was heartbreaking, even for Jesus, I believe. Now, what of us, humans? Kabi, many may see it, but not discern it. Many may hear, but not understand it. Your situation has brought a sense of Easter in May. May you stand, and triumph.