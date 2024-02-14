Cut the media some slack and allow them to do their work

Online harassment of journalists is being used as a tool to silence them. I call on all countries to provide a safe environment for them to do their jobs and bring to justice those who commit crimes against them. (Antonio Guterres)

Reforma is one of the biggest and most important newspapers based in Mexico City, popular for its independent and unflinching reporting.

In 2019, the centrist newspaper regularly covered the major government contracts awarded to cronies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the cost to the public purse of presidential decisions such as the cancellation of a half-built international airport in the capital.

The same newspaper published an article about heightened security at the President’s residence due to alleged threats to his life by the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, an organised criminal outfit in the Latin American country.

So irked was President Obrador by the media outlet’s reporting that he went personally for Juan Pardinas – Reforma’s editor-in-chief – heaping scorn on the newspaper’s coverage in general as fake news that panders to the whims of conservatives out to destabilise his administration.

Taking a cue from his aggression against the respected media company, President Obrador’s troll armies of online mercenaries launched a vicious social media smear campaign using the hashtag #NarcoReforma, which attempted to soil the newspaper’s solid reputation and discredit it in the eyes of the public by linking its editorial director with organised crime. Pardinas received a barrage of online harassment and death threats with several users attempting doxxing (publication of private data with malicious intent).

Reforma, as an independent media organisation, is a particular bugbear for the President and his sympathisers because it is less vulnerable to a tool that that successive Mexican governments have traditionally deployed to secure themselves favourable coverage – a massive advertising spend that made up a significant portion of the budget of many media corporations.

Mr Obrador has dramatically slashed that spending, prompting other publications to temper their criticisms unlike the Reforma, which has maintained its objective and impartial streak as it is less reliant on the government’s magnanimity. Reforma is the new face of journalism under siege across social media platforms for critical and disinterested reporting.

There is burgeoning evidence around the world that journalists are increasingly coming under threats and harassment in cyberspace for merely doing their work. The harassment of journalists on social media includes diverse denigrating comments that inculpate journalists and media companies of one form of fictitious transgression or the other.

While online harassment of journalists is coeval with the internet itself, it appears to have become considerably more widespread in the social media era and reached proportions previously never imagined possible. Even in supposedly “safe” places of the developed world that have historically prized press freedom, journalists find themselves challenged by information warfare and socio-political strife that make the news media a prime target.

Last week, the Nation Media Group, the largest independent media company in East and Central Africa, was subjected to a ferocious, blistering and venomous online bullying under a sponsored hashtag #RIPNationMedia, which trended on X (formerly Twitter).

The well-coordinated cyber crusade against the media house surfaced online soon after the Nation newspaper launched an investigative series dubbed “Broken System”, highlighting the plight of ordinary Kenyans seeking services in government offices.

It is not difficult to fathom that the intent of the faceless purveyors of the malicious campaign is to intimidate and dissuade Nation Media’s journalists from pursuing and presenting facts objectively.

Such targeted attacks erode the foundations of journalism by chipping away at journalists’ resolve to provide an independent and critical reporting of crucial issues of national importance.

According to a 2017 Council of Europe study, 31 per cent of journalists toned down coverage of certain subjects after facing harassment, 15 per cent dropped the story altogether, and 23 per cent did not cover certain stories.

Governments must strengthen laws authorising prosecution for online harassment of journalists. The government must systematically and swiftly investigate online harassment, prosecute and convict their perpetrators.

Online platforms must strengthen the public nature and the transparency of their actions against online harassment. They must establish alert systems solely focused on hate content. On their part, media organisations must strengthen the awareness of owners, executives and journalists, and implement emergency internal mechanisms such as cyber-harassment hotlines to assure support and protection of journalists hit by harassment. Human rights protective systems must also include online harassment in their monitoring of abuses against journalists.



