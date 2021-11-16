Cut financial burden to get healthy nation

About 58 years after independence and 55 years of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), the constitutional promise of the highest attainable standards of health remains a privilege rather than an equal right accessible to the general citizenry.

The high out-of-pocket costs drive some 1.5 million Kenyans to poverty annually. For example, in 2013, the Health ministry found that outpatient costs accounted for 78 per cent of a family’s out-of-pocket expenses averaging about Sh1,254. A healthy nation begins with every citizen’s individual health. But far from it.

Only a few Kenyans easily access health services and some of these are now aligned to an upper-class citizenry. Records show that only about 16 per cent of Kenyans are covered by the NHIF, which should be the primary insurance for the nation. About 32 private insurance firms cover barely one per cent of the citizens.

Even then, glaring inequalities exist between the insurance sector-NHIF offering services and facilities limited to the individual contributions, limited flexibility and insanely long queues with a lot of time taken to access the same.

Unending blame games

Four years after the piloting of universal health coverage (UHC) commenced in four counties, there is nothing much in the form of success stories but, rather, unending blame games between the counties, the National Treasury, and Kemsa. Questions of quality and accessibility of commodities and services remain unanswered as the common mwananchi continues to suffer.

It is time the government became intentional with health insurance matters. Some countries have been able to benchmark and successfully set up our ideas to fruition. Ideas that we have surrendered to corruption and irresponsibility.

Some, like Rwanda, continue to thrive with their traditional community health insurance models. We need to take up such best practices through focused research to secure our health for long-term cumulative economic success.