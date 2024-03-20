Cut demand to end drugs

The war on illicit drugs has been heightened to a point where we can say all the trees are now slippery.

Only time will tell whether it would yield the desired and free the youth from this menace, especially bearing in mind that successive regimes were unable to crack it.

The government’s approach is good and should be sustained. But communities also have a role in eradicating the use of illicit drugs.

Parents and guardians may not have the wherewithal to fight the powerful drug barons and cartels who have for a long time allegedly captured the security apparatus but have the latent power to control the demand side of it.

Role models

Drug barons are normally held in high regard owing to their financial muscle and influence.

That has endeared them to the community and some parents even view them as role models in society because of their flashy lifestyles and projects. This distorted view needs to change.

It is high time parents and guardians sensitised the youth on the dangers of using or dealing with illicit drugs.

Importantly, the riches and fame arising from drug running is a temporary endeavour and short-lived for the sellers while, for consumers, it poses serious health challenges, incarceration or even death.

Peer pressure

Drug dealers can be driven out of business if there is no demand for their ‘goods’.

The business only thrives because there are ready and willing buyers, some of them due to ignorance or peer pressure.

Openly discussing this issue in homes and social gatherings will see it taken seriously and complement the efforts of the government.

Alternatives like a chance to go back to school, business funding or job offers should be provided to the reformed.