Cut crucial climate fund red tape to hasten action on crisis

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is the largest of the funds administered through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Of the 154 countries eligible for GCF support, 47 are least-developed countries (LDCs) with 37 of those also classified as vulnerable. GCF’s complex bureaucratic processes severely challenge funding applications; 16 of them have received no funding.

Several issues need to be addressed for GCF to respond adequately to the climate crisis.

First, the approval process is complex and time-consuming, often taking up to 28 months. For example, of the seven projects submitted by the Philippines since 2016, only one has secured funding. Similarly, after almost four years, Kenya’s first grant project was only approved in October 2021.

Acknowledging the problem, the fund’s executive director has confirmed that approval will now take 12-17 months—though still way too long. If we agree that there is a climate crisis, then grant approval, or rejection, should take no more than six months.

Secondly, LDCs and countries emerging from conflict (30 of them in Africa) have limited capacities to complete the onerous application process, which must be relaxed or made more flexible and accessible. A 2020 evaluation of GCF noted the need for differential treatment of some countries. Most UN funds recognise the challenges of LDCs and post-conflict countries. Perhaps, GCF should give those countries special consideration.

Grants and loans

Thirdly, there is a need for accreditation by GCF of more entities for grants and loans at the country level. In Kenya, with more than 50 million people, only two entities are accredited. To attract the private sector, let the fund accredit a few more banks in addition to KCB. Without that, it is unlikely to process private sector proposals to access its funds.

Fourth, the fund’s decision-making process needs to be reformed. It uses a consensus approach: Any board member can block a decision for whatever reason. This can be costly and delay the process. Given the warning sounded in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports about the climate change crisis, the fund should have options, especially when there is a deadlock.

One such option is a one-member, one-vote system with a majority required for approval. Further, since it is affiliated to the UN, the fund should decentralise its approval process to the country level. Alternatively, its secretariat should be empowered to approve grants up to $5 million (Sh500 million) without referral to the board. Not only would that accelerate the approval process but it would also instil in the fund a sense of empowerment, a point the 2020 evaluation emphasised.

Fifth, the fund’s requirement of weather data, sometimes going back 30 years, need to be revisited, especially for post-conflict countries. For example, the civil war in Liberia destroyed the information system in the capital. In 1998, I was the head of the UN Country Team that resolved to use baseline studies to compile the needed data for developing the post-crisis programmes. Rather than being prescriptive, GCF should be realistic when requesting additional information and data.

Minimise bureaucracy

Sixth, according to the 2020 evaluation, there is a need to strengthen the capacity of the national designated authorities (NDAs) and accredited entities (AEs). Most NDAs and AEs are understaffed and heavy demands are made of the few staff available. The evaluation revealed the importance of GCF secretariat to support NDAs and AEs financially and with long-term training to enable them to assist their clients. And instead of funding going through international organisations, such as multilateral or private banks, channel it directly to strengthen the institutions in developing countries hosting the projects.

Climate change is a crisis and the GCF secretariat needs to minimise bureaucracy, simplify the approval procedures, and help countries to build the capacity that they need. Rather than discourage them, GCF should be encouraging participating countries to access it through speedy processing of proposals.



