Cut crucial climate fund red tape to hasten action on crisis

Climate change is a crisis and the GCF secretariat needs to minimise bureaucracy, simplify the approval procedures, and help countries to build the capacity that they need.

By  John O. Kakonge

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is the largest of the funds administered through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Of the 154 countries eligible for GCF support, 47 are least-developed countries (LDCs) with 37 of those also classified as vulnerable. GCF’s complex bureaucratic processes severely challenge funding applications; 16 of them have received no funding.

