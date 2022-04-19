Custody: Court got it wrong

The High Court’s decision this month that in case of divorce or separation men can have custody of children under nine was lauded as a landmark ruling. It went contrary to the long-established ‘tender years’ doctrine, where mothers get custody of such children. But a closer examination reveals that it is not so revolutionary.

The ‘tender years’ doctrine has been a flexible rule in Kenya. The mother may be denied custody in exceptional circumstances — for example, where she demonstrates parental ineptitude through behaviour such as drunkenness. The court’s finding is, nonetheless, a significant step — in the wrong direction — and poses a danger to children’s well-being.

The court essentially ruled that in deciding which parent to award custody, a child’s age should be apportioned little weight, if any. According to the judge, the parent best suited to care for the child should prevail — the child’s age notwithstanding. This is a corrupted version of the ‘child’s best interest’ rule.

The reasoning is flawed in at least two ways. First, it supposes that the ‘child’s best interest’ rule and ‘the tender years’ doctrine are competing principles when, in fact, the latter is a facet of the former.

Child’s best interests

For children of tender age, nothing is more important than nurture, for which the mother is best suited. Breastfeeding, for example, is biologically exclusive to the mother, to whom toddlers show attachment and are distressed when separated from them.

Secondly, while fathers can and sometimes look after their young, the family in Kenya remains largely a gendered institution where mothers are the main caregivers. Several studies have confirmed that mothers spend far more time with their children, even where both parents work full-time jobs.

Giving a child’s custody to the father can, therefore, be emotionally, psychologically and socially disorienting for the child. The ‘tender years’ doctrine ensures continuity and stability is a child’s caregiving.

The Constitution gives paramountcy to the child’s best interests in every matter concerning them. The ruling flies in the face of this provision by elevating parental equality over the child’s well-being.