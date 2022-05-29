Curse of remoteness: How to develop forgotten regions













Many remote areas in Africa are historically marginalised and geographically difficult to access. Being isolated from major populations and critical basic services, they tend to be forgotten by policymakers.

Some of these regions require a ‘Marshall Plan’ to develop them. For example, during the rains in southern Tanzania, roads are impassable, preventing access and hindering development. The Niger Delta is Africa’s largest wetland. It is so remote and swampy that development efforts are challenging.

Politically, the regions have a history of neglect and indifference. Southern Tanzania was ignored by the British government after the failure of the colonial Nachingwea groundnut scheme in 1949. Forced villagisation during the Ujamaa period of President Julius Nyerere left it economically worse off. The Niger Delta was neglected by policymakers before and after Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

In southern Tanzania, insecurity results from land use conflicts between communities and wildlife and rampant poaching. In the Niger Delta, social, political and economic exclusion has led to violent militancy against the government and oil firms.

Discovery of oil

The discovery of oil and gas in the Niger Delta should have facilitated development but destroyed livelihoods. Pollution has damaged soil fertility, waterways, and habitats for wildlife and plants, causing entrenched environmental degradation. Despite revenue from the sector benefiting the country, the area is underdeveloped and impoverished.

A centralised, top-down approach to development is unsuccessful. Attracting highly qualified professionals to remote rural areas is a challenge.

The experiences of Baffin Island in Canada, Davos in Switzerland and the remote regions of Australia are instructive. First, there needs to be a substantial change in the attitude of policymakers towards remote areas. The stigma of backward, poor communities must be replaced by acknowledgement of the human and natural resources of the regions. In the two African examples, oil and gas, as well as wildlife and tourism opportunities abound.

Strong partnerships

Secondly, strong partnerships between government, local communities and the private sector should be encouraged. In Baffin Island, a three-way partnership established a successful fisheries coalition which has addressed local unemployment and poverty, in turn raising living conditions. In Australia, students located in remote areas are educated through collaboration of government, private education providers, parents and community leaders.

Thirdly, incentivise professional postings to remote areas. Canada and Australia provide attractive packages for targeted candidates. Australia also offers tax incentives to encourage development in the regions. Proactive and innovative solutions have established Davos as a ski resort and conference centre for the annual World Economic Forum.