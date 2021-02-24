Cure learners of dependency on technology

It’s emerging, from research fields, that over-reliance on technology in teaching and learning is turning students into zombies.

For instance, many rely solely on laptops and other gizmos to download and store lesson notes and only write when they must. Spelling and general formatting are handled by computer functionalities. Take-away assignments are handled through internet searches, responses copy-pasted and presented for assessment. Thinking has been shelved.

A recent study published in “Teaching in Higher Education” reports that students develop thinking capabilities and better understanding when they take down notes by putting pen to paper.

According to an Oslo-based professor of digitalisation, Maja van der Velden, students are less distracted, feel more creative, have better recall and experience a deeper connection with their work when they take their lecture notes by hand.

Handwritten notes

Other studies in several countries reported that students who used computers frequently scored half a grade lower than those who wrote notes, and that printed books were more advantageous compared with digital materials.

On handwritten notes, the trick lay in the need for summary during lectures, as one can’t write everything (barring computer use); a situation that puts the brain to task, compelling them to paraphrase material, bolstering concentration, memory and understanding.

But are typical lectures existent in universities?

In recent times, many research studies have predicted the death of the lecture method in teaching and learning.

Accordingly, they have charged that lectures make zombies out of learners and, as such, there is a need for employment of interactive methods of teaching and learning, wherein learners are assigned authentic learning activities.

Lecture method

Instructively, lecture method is one among many which tutors employ during instruction. Ideally, some material, especially those involving novel concepts, need be well explained on initial encounter.

In such instances, the lecture method comes in handy to help learners follow through and grasp the concepts, while they take down short notes.

But dictations and incoherent sermons are said to be replacing the classical lecture, fuelling animosity against the good old method of teaching, giving students reasons to download notes indiscriminately. Case in point: Online assessment in most of our institutions, where foolproof teaching and learning technologies have not been proctored.

There is a need to balance between digital and analog solutions. Information such as this can be a starting point, so that learners know exactly what they are getting into when they outsource their brains to technology. Technology should be used to make work easier — not to avoid it.

Accordingly, we should seek efficiency, rather than convenience, and find ways of encouraging thinking; the much-loved tech solutions were born out of the latter.