Curb cheating in the exams to avert disaster

Cheating in exams has become an anomaly that has bedevilled our institutions of learning for years.

It is a menacing recluse practice that has been normalised by students and teachers in tandem to raise the standings of a school. The old traditional rule of thumb of hard work leading to success in exams has been abhorred like a pariah.

This has led to a society where many manufacture fake certificates and cheat their way to the echelons of power and up the career ladder with no background or skills to show for it.

Hence, former Cabinet Secretary for Education, the late Prof George Magoha, was quite sceptical of the validity of PhD holders in the country.

Cheating in exams has damning consequences, whereby the hitherto needed deeply knowledgeable and tech-savvy individuals have been replaced by charlatans with a limited cognisance for professionalism and a weak foundation in their field of work or specialisation.

This fever has been encumbered in every stage of learning—from national exams to higher education—where the traditional essay form of academic research has become a pay-to-do affair for many students with minimal integrity and zilch interest in their coursework.

Hopefully, with the introduction of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), the convoluted method of learning that facilitated cheating in exams will be greatly reduced or even eradicated altogether.

The government should leverage the use of modern technology to intercept leakage of national exams, which has become rife on social media platforms, where unsuspecting students are ripped off their money in their pursuit of leaked test papers.

If no concrete action is taken against cheating, it will become malfeasance that will stifle inventiveness amongst young learners and further downgrade our education system.