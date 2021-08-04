Culture fuels stigma upon mental illness

The discussion on mental health has lately been gaining ground strongly locally and internationally with sports celebrities coming out to speak about it openly. This is a good thing for the world but especially our society.

During his show, With All Due Respect (#WADR) on NTV channel on Tuesday, July 27, host James Smart hosted a great discussion with both those who had successfully battled mental health issues and also experts and activists in the subject.

It is especially encouraging to hear voices of the survivors because many people shy away from talking about the issue even when they are suffering and need help. Which takes us back to our society and how it culturally handles mental health issues.

One only has to reflect on how our local languages refer to mentally ill people to realise the societal or cultural perceptions and attitudes towards the issue. In my native Gikuyu, such a person is branded “mundu wa ngoma” — which loosely translates to “a person of the devil or evil spirits”. The alternative term, “muguruki”, is no more endearing.

Many other languages have similar terms. My friend informs me that in her Oluluyia, Marama sub-tribe dialect, mental illness or any associated sickness is referred to as “obulalu”, meaning madness, which is often linked to witchcraft. Sometimes it is seen as karma — payment for a wrong committed. If one kills another person, for instance, he might become a victim of obulalu.

The national language, Kiswahili, uses the term “mwenda wazimu” — “one who has gone mad”.

It is telling that many of our local languages do not have any specific terms for stress or depression, an indication that our cultures did not pay much attention to the different types of mental health.

‘Mad’ people

Instances of men and women who are considered ‘mad’ aimlessly roaming the streets in Kenyan towns and cities is all too familiar a feature. Society does not have sympathy for them. It stigmatises the ‘mad’ people and avoids them at all costs. Families probably quickly give up on their mentally ill kin for lack of help and proper information.

Sadly, with the right treatment, these men and women wasting away on the streets would probably be leading a decent life but they don’t. It is important that we do not lose the momentum on the issue, now that it is one of the trending topics.

As the government and other stakeholders work on policies and other appropriate ways to tackle the problem, societal education and sensitisation should be included on the menu. Society need to recognise mental illness as a disease and, therefore, treat mentally ill people with love and dignity.

That also calls for a review of how we refer to people with mental illness in our local languages. Language is dynamic and ours can change too. Negative and stigmatising terms and narratives can, and should, be done away with.