CSE, catch ’em young

Age-appropriate comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) is controversial in Kenya. But with only two per cent of teachers admitting to having information on CSE, adolescents need it to curb the increasing teen pregnancies.

Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is rampant. Many women have no voice as men are seen as the bread winners. They are afraid to leave their homes. SGBV reduces their bargaining power to negotiate safe sex with long-lasting consequences.

Education should start early. Let’s teach children life skills, including challenging social norms and changing the ‘culture’ narrative. CSE will give them skills to protect themselves against sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies.

The percentage of students who know about contraceptives is higher than that of those who have used or prefer using them. Effective sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) entail safe decision-making and right to healthy productive lives.

CSE to children and youth provides information about sexuality, body changes and sexual orientation and also enhances positive values and attitudes towards their reproductive health. It helps in giving information on SGBV prevention and that will prepare young adolescents on respect to others.

CSE enables development of self-esteem and respect for human rights, promotes gender equality and enhances skills for positive decision-making. It will generate demand by young people for reproductive health services, including contraceptives and family planning, and reduce the age of first sex.

Let’s promote communication on sexuality between parents and adolescents. We must also create awareness of the dangers of myths and misconceptions that hinder provision of CSE in learning institutions. CSE gives better knowledge of rights and to make informed choices about sex and relationships. It will provide a rights-based approach to prevention of HIV and tackling stigma and discrimination.