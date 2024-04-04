CS’s intention right, approach doubtful

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) chose as its theme for the recent Lenten period “Integrity for a Just Nation”. The primates underscored the value of integrity as a cornerstone for a just country. It was timely; perhaps informed by Kenya’s persistent struggle with integrity.

Lent reminds Christians of the suffering that Jesus Christ went through to restore their full relationship with God—His unmerited suffering culminating in His death on the cross to wipe away mankind’s sins.

Unsurprisingly, Holy Season did little, if anything, to shake our collective conscience to change course. It is agonising that the closure of the period coincided with the release of a disappointing scorecard by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The “National Ethics and Corruption Survey Report, 2023” paints a grim picture on the fight against graft. It says 60 per cent of Kenyans view corruption as rampant, with 50 per cent noting that the vice is on the rise.

Unfolding events, indeed, bear out EACC’s findings. The past few weeks have been dominated by reports of fake fertiliser in the market that has shaken the faith of farmers in the government’s subsidy. The quest to make a quick cent from the scheme seems to have clouded the sense of judgement of the crooks to the food security risk they are exposed the nation to.

Such motivation is, sadly, not isolated; it’s the norm rather than the exception. It is the modus operandi, particularly in public service—which, by choice, has been repurposed to serve private interests. For many, the motivation to be civil servant is to sate their insatiable greed and infinite appetite for primitive accumulation.

Nowhere is this best manifested than in procurement, where merit is alien. Proxies are set up to ensure resources do not fall outside the controllable orbit. They frustrate publicly controlled service provision facilities to benefit rival private equivalents.

Looking back, it was wrong to adopt the Commission of Inquiry on Public Service Structure and Remuneration report of 1971. By allowing public servants to run private business to complement their meagre income, the “Ndegwa Commission” created a conflict-of-interest ogre that poses an existential threat to the national fabric.

Of late, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki seems to have made initial steps at reversing the trend. After the surge in the deaths due to illicit liquor, Prof. Kindiki ordered public servants in the enforcement sector who own bars to close them or resign.

The CS’s move offers a taste of what we need to restore sanity to the management of our public service. Its effectiveness is, however, doubtful. It’s a good antidote but inappropriately administered. For starters, it would need to be a whole-of-government-and-public service approach to trigger an upset to status quo.

If it has to be progressive, the first target must be the senior-most people in the government. That way, it is likely to trigger an incentive structure that cascades downwards. On this, the Kenya Kwanza government’s “Bottom-Up” approach will hardly shake the system out of the atrocious complacency.



