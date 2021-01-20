CS’s ‘learning under trees’ idea misread

As was expected, the reopening of schools after the long break has been fraught with challenges, key among them getting the infrastructure to enforce social distancing as a measure against Covid-19.

Let us be honest and understand the difficulties the pandemic poses to leaders and policymakers. We could be kind to some of the officials who are working tirelessly to ensure that things work out as expected. I say this with Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha in mind.

It is instructive to point out that the CS has taken the key docket during a very challenging time. Granted, the good professor has earned himself barbs and brickbats for his somewhat flippant remarks and flip-flopping on key issues, the latest being his call to school managers to be innovative and have learners study under trees.

Despite the CS being the butt of social media jokes and trolling, I see nothing wrong with students having group discussions and tutorials under a tree if they exist in the institutions.

Actually, some of those who did not take the CS’s remarks kindly accused the government of failing in the proposed school laptop project and instead retrogressing into turning tree shades into makeshift learning points. But who said students who have laptops and tablets cannot enjoy studying under the cool shade?

Learning challenges

Others have pointed out that during bad weather, like when the rainy season sets in, students would find it hard to study under trees.

If I heard the good professor properly, he merely exhorted school administrations to be innovative in addressing learning challenges brought by coronavirus pandemic. I did not hear him say tree shades would replace classrooms.

His call should be taken positively as a long-term environmental measure. Trees are key components in environmental conservation and institutions which are conducive for tree planting should up the ante towards that end.

Mr Mwandambo is a freelance journalist, blogger and publisher. ndambo2010@gmail.com