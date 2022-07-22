Cry, my beloved Murang’a County

Earlier this month, there appeared a lengthy article in the Nation on Murang'a town and its sad state.

In the same week of July, there was an excellent discussion on a local TV station on the choices we have for the next county governor.

There were some brilliant expositions and, truth be told, some lacklustre ones, but that is the nature of politics.

A couple of aspiring leaders did not even bother to attend.

The latter missed a chance to elucidate on their vision for the people of Murang’a.

What were they afraid of? Exposing their ignorance or arrogance? Either way, they lost a great opportunity!

And do they have any idea of the immense production capacity of this marginalised county that is the only one that has never produced a president among the three original counties of Central Kenya?

We seem to produce the money but do not get to show our faces.

Murang'a is a goldmine: Rich soils, plenty of water, rich history, very many educated people, many tycoons, a beautiful county, friendly people and many unexploited resources. I could go on and on.

So many churches

We have a few cons, too: Lack of ambition and inability – or is it unwillingness? – to invest in our homeland.

How many Kenyans in the diaspora are from Murang'a? Do they send money home?

Why are there so many criminals from this county?

Why are there so many churches and many dilapidated schools and, to quote Prof XN Iraki, why are there so many old, dirty and sleepy villages and shopping centres in Murang'a?

We have major challenges. The first one is water. We have more water than any other county in Kenya, which we can make money by selling to others.

We also have many products that can be sold in urban areas: cabbages, fruits, maize, beans, tomatoes, avocados, mangoes and melons, to name a few.

We need to redesign old colonial shops and villages and stop using ancient designs and technologies.

On tourism, the new Mau Mau and Nyoka Nyoka roads are a source of pleasure for bikers and car enthusiasts.

And why are Murang'a youths not interested in sports? Is it because of outdated fields or lack of supporters?

Apart from the Ndakaini marathon, there are a few other sports events and these are attended mostly by outsiders.

I could go on and on. So, where is the vision to make Murang'a great again? Over to you, political aspirants.