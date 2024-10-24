Critical role of civil society in SHIF transition

As Kenya continues with the transition from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), the role of civil society organisations has never been more critical. Health, being a constitutional right under Article 43, must be at the forefront of national discussions, with civil society ensuring that it is upheld and accessible to all citizens, particularly during this period of turbulence.

The introduction of SHIF is intended to bring significant reforms to the country’s healthcare system. However, like any reform of this magnitude, it faces numerous challenges. These include a lack of public awareness, transparency issues and concerns over access.

Civil society organisations (CSOs) can step in to bridge gaps, enhance accountability and ensure the public fully understands and benefits from these changes.

For this transition to succeed, CSOs must be at the table—educating the public, holding the government accountable, ensuring equity and partnering in the development of a truly inclusive health system.

CSOs have a critical role in ensuring that SHIF meets the promise of universal health coverage. By strengthening civic engagement and amplifying the voices of the most vulnerable, CSOs will ensure that SHIF becomes not just another scheme but a stepping stone to achieving true health equity in Kenya.

The most immediate role for CSOs is public education. With many Kenyans still unaware of how SHIF works, how to register, or what it covers, CSOs are positioned to launch awareness campaigns, especially in marginalised communities.

Through grassroots networks, CSOs can reach populations that government campaigns often miss, ensuring that every Kenyan is informed about their healthcare rights and how to access services under SHIF. As civil society groups often work closely with vulnerable populations, they can highlight the concerns and needs of these groups to ensure that SHIF caters to everyone, including those in hard-to-reach areas.

One of the primary concerns around SHIF is its implementation cost. Many fear that the new premiums based on a percentage of salaries may burden lower-income earners disproportionately.

Civil society can advocate for fair and just policies that consider socio-economic disparities. They can also press the government on how the non-salaried and informal sector workers, who constitute a majority of the workforce, will be integrated into SHIF.

In a transition fraught with delays and technological failures, CSOs play an essential role in holding the government accountable.

They must ensure that SHIF does not replicate the inefficiencies and corruption that plagued NHIF. CSOs can do this by demanding transparency in how SHIF funds are utilised and ensuring the new system aligns with the principles of equity and accessibility.

Lastly, CSOs are not only watchdogs; they are also development partners. CSOs should collaborate with the government to ensure the successful rollout of SHIF, particularly in capacity building.