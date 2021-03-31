A crisis of honesty, trust

While shopping in a major store, there is a likelihood that an attendant will declare an item out of stock but helpfully guide you to a different outlet.

By  Eric Wamanji

Communications expert

What you need to know:

  • Trust is a vital currency for optimal functioning of society. Its absence slows the wheels of fortune.
  • A few years ago, a survey established that the youth, given a chance, had no qualms about partaking in corruption.

In a 2002 BBC Reith Lectures, “A Question of Trust”, the moral philosopher Baroness Onora O'Neill bemoaned the crisis of trust in the British society. A great deal of society, she observed, had lost trust in politicians, media, conglomerates, hospitals.

