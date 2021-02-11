Criminal justice: It is wrong to equate pre-trial custody with imprisonment

The recent milestone ruling by High Court Judge George Odunga that seemed to equate time spent in remand custody to an imprisonment term will no doubt have ripple effects.

With most, if not all offences currently bailable in Kenya, may be the judgment is meant to even things out for destitute suspects who unlike their rich counterparts spend a long time in remand homes while on trial for lack of bond and cash bail, yet time in remand custody would not count on their sentence.

The ideal interpretation of this judgment by Justice Odunga is that it seeks to prompt the courts to consider the time a suspect has spent in remand custody when awarding a punishment. The judge took cognizance of the fact that the wheels of justice in our country are just too slow, which is detrimental to the needy suspects, who are not to blame for the delays.

However, it will be a grave error to equate time spent in remand custody with an imprisonment term served. This is because a suspect in remand does not participate in any form of reformation and rehabilitation activity as he/she is considered innocent until judged otherwise.

Once found guilty and sentenced to serve an imprisonment term, it is expected that the prison authorities will design appropriate individual specific measures to reform and rehabilitate the convicts. The success of this process, however, begins at the courts.

It is expected that in exercising the discretion on a suitable punishment to award a convict, a judge or magistrate should be guided by a pre-sentence investigation report prepared by the probation team, on, among others, what might have influence the offender to commit a crime. This report is vital because it guides correction agencies on the convicts’ rehabilitation needs.

Some convicts may need to be in prison institutions longer so as to be equipped with vocational skills on which to earn a living after discharge. Others may need short and medium term periods for emotional and psychological assistance through guidance and counselling.

Therefore, imprisonment is not a mere stay in custody. The legitimacy of the judge’s ruling rests on whether the courts, probation and prison institutions take the key mandate of reformation and rehabilitation as a top priority to curb recidivism.

However, another factor that may have influenced the good judge’s position is the fact that custodial experience is injurious. In fact, penologists and rehabilitation experts posit, and with empirical evidence that the custodial environments, be they police cells, remand homes or prison institutions in Kenya and other parts of the world are quite criminogenic; thus not good for a stay.

In fact, on the linkage between custodial experience and recidivism, researchers have established that the harsh custodial conditions embitter suspects to revenge against the society once discharged. The longer the stay, the greater the anger; and it is worse in the case of petty offenders, and those who were innocent of the charges. John Dollard's Frustration-Aggression Theory of Crime presents similar arguments.

Given that fairness to all the suspects is a guiding principle to the judiciary, Justice Odunga’s ruling presents serious predicaments on how the cases of suspects found innocent after spending time in remand custody will be handled. Obviously, these individuals will have a legal basis for government compensation even when they were to be acquitted on technicalities.

On the other hand, what will be the best recourse on the cases of convicts who also spent time in remand custody but are punished by fine, probation service, and community service order, among others?

Dr Omboto, a criminologist, is a lecturer at Egerton University