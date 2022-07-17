Credence in the electoral agency is vital for unity

The call for national unity and cohesion is a collective culpability and should not be a bully of a few in society. Campaign and electioneering sessions in Kenya have always provoked violence, destruction of property, ethnic profiling and circulation of hatred and threats.

Memories of the disputed 2007 General Election and its subsequent violence that resulted in huge socioeconomic and political setbacks are still fresh. But a few days to the August 9 general election, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), through its early warning mechanisms that include cohesion monitors deployed in, especially, ‘hot spot’ counties, has pin-pointed pockets of heightened localised political tension between competing political party supporters; inflammatory statements from politicians and their supporters directed at their opponents; and increased physical attacks on opponent supporters.

Others are vandalism of campaign materials, heightened misinformation and disinformation on social media and proliferation of organised criminal gangs. This is volatile and need to be tamed inclusively and exhaustively.

The pronouncements from the political class directed at the electoral agency are worrisome and of substantial impact in uniting or disuniting the nation ahead of the polls. The electioneering process is robust, strenuous and requires pressure-free timelines for IEBC to set up the required infrastructure and laws to guarantee free, fair, and credible results. Tail-end funding towards IEBC and a late push to amend electoral laws is a morbid pattern.

Article 88(4) of the Constitution mandates IEBC to conduct and supervise referenda and elections. To build and win the trust and confidence of the electorate, it should be well prepared, equipped and aware of the pending huge task in delivering free, fair, credible and verifiable elections.

Addressed soberly

IEBC should confidently and concretely address the emerging concerns—such as the alleged conflict of interest in ballot paper printing; workability of Kiems technology and result transmission; accountability in loading the voter register in Kiems; clearance of independent candidates locked out of party nominations; polling station gazettement and connectivity; ethnic imbalance in recruitment of polling officers; failure to publish the KPMG voter register audit results; and the disparity in clearance of candidates with integrity queries.

Electoral-related challenges should be addressed soberly devoid of ultimatums, intimidation and pre-determined agenda and narratives. The legislatures have a constitutional mandate of representation, legislation and oversight. The electorate trust, believe and look upon the legislators for direction and guidance. If they advance messages of peace, unity and cohesion, the citizens outrightly follow it. If they put forth boycott, animosity, victimisation, propaganda, tribalism and violence, die-hards and followers equally adopt and put it into practice.

Kenyans should not be gullible and partakers of election malpractices at the dangle of a carrot.