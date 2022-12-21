Creativity would prepare learners for Industry 4.0

The world is in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) triggered by rapid evolution of digital technologies disrupting every facet of life, hence redefining how we live, work and socialise.

Industry 4.0 is defined as “an economic shift resulting from increased globalisation and rapid advancement in technology”.

With the industrial transformation, the work environment will demand creative, resourceful and imaginative individuals and teams to harness the power of technology to boost productivity and growth. Intangible skills like leadership, communication and creativity will be top sought-after talents.

Prof Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum (WEF) founder, emphatically predicted that talent will be the most important form of capital in the emerging industrial economy. The ability to think creatively and communicate ideas effectively will be a key skill-set in the digital industrial economy.

Our education system should, thus, focus on teaching learners these valuable skills to help them navigate a more complex, dynamic work environment. Employees who are creative and continuously think outside the box have the ability to come up with innovative solutions to their work-related problems.

Creativity also encourages people to collaborate in seeking new ways of doing things with various studies showing that people who work as a team tend to generate new ideas and perspectives in problem-solving. Creative thinking also enhances workplace productivity.

In addition, employers value employees who focus on solutions and not problems as it allows their organisations to grow and innovate.

An outstanding Industry 4.0 feature is increased automation and adoption of smart factories powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, internet of things (IoT), cloud computing and data analytics and other cutting-edge innovations.

But automation cannot replace human ingenuity and imagination. Humans are still superior to machines in terms of creativity and imagining new possibilities.

Hence the need to instill creative thinking early in life as a critical life skill for making informed decisions, developing healthy relationships and becoming productive in their careers.

Effective communication is crucial in expressing ideas, resolving problems and building trust with others at work. Therefore, creative writing is an essential life skill as it combines various abilities like creativity, imagination, grammar, vocabulary and writing. It helps us understand our world in a deeper way beyond our academic and technical training.

A WEF report ranked creativity in the Top 10 skills in 2015, rising to third in 2020. The report notes that “creativity will become one of the top three skills workers will need”. That means our education system must be in tandem with the skills demands.

Partnerships between industry and learning institutions are vital to foster the beneficial life skills. That is one reason why Pwani Oil has partnered with the Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association (KEPSHA) and others in supporting the national essay writing competition aimed at sharpening pupils’ creative writing and thinking skills.



