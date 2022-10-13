Create culture of clean-ups

When Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame initiated monthly countrywide communal clean-ups, the results of the Umuganda programme were there for all to see.

Kigali became—and still is—one of the cleanest capital cities in Africa.

The clean-ups quickly morphed into a national pastime and the need for a clean environment was inculcated into the populace.

President Kagame knew the trick: Once he got involved in the matter—and seriously so—the citizens would join him in making their surroundings clean and habitable.

Kenyans should emulate him. The only time we hold public clean-up and tree-planting exercises are during major events like World Environment Day and World Water Day.

Our leaders don’t seem to realise the importance of making it a tradition.

Many remember when, in the 1980s, President Daniel arap Moi passionately took upon himself the burden of leading Kenyans in constructing gabions and planting trees, particularly to prevent soil erosion.

“Zuia mmomonyoko wa udongo” was the clarion call. It petered out with time but had a positive change; the trees and gabions are still holding on.

The posters and billboards used in plenty during the elections are still there—on trees, walls and electric poles—yet the owners are comfortably ensconced in Parliament and the county assemblies.

The country is in the middle of a severe drought and famine due to climate change. One contributing factor to this is lack of adequate tree cover, especially in the arid and semi-arid lands.

President William Ruto gave a moving speech at the UN General Assembly that dwelt on climate change. He should do a ‘Kagame’ on clean-ups and tree planting.

Counties talk of recycling, reusing and reducing waste. It should start with clean-ups in the estates.

Prof Wangari Maathai single-handedly changed the world’s thinking on trees. On Utamaduni Day, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir led residents in a clean-up of the coastal resort city.

Let it be monthly. Other counties should emulate him.