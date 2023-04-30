Create creativity havens in Kenyan universities

Kenyan universities have a vital role in driving innovation and creativity into a knowledge-based economy. But to transform to havens requires a paradigm shift in their running and management to embrace merit, experience and international best practices and eschew parochialism.

One significant challenge is lack of a merit-based culture, or meritocracy. Often, individuals are appointed to leadership positions based on their political affiliation or tribe rather than qualifications and experience, hence leaders without the skills and expertise to drive innovation and creativity.

Another challenge is parochialism. They must embrace diversity and inclusivity and foster an environment that welcomes individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences. That will bring together individuals with different perspectives and ideas to solve complex problems.

Moreover, they must prioritise international collaboration and partnerships to expose students and faculty to new ideas, technologies and best practices.

Let them also prioritise research and innovation. They must invest in research infrastructure, attract and retain top talent and provide resources and support for innovation and entrepreneurship.

They can partner with government agencies, the private sector and international development partners to develop innovative solutions to the country’s most pressing challenges. That will advance knowledge and create jobs and economic opportunities.

They must embrace technology and innovation. Let them digitise their systems, adopt e-learning and leverage emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and Big Data to enhance learning outcomes and research capabilities.

Let them also develop innovation hubs and incubators that provide a supportive environment for start-ups to thrive.



