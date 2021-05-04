Covid lays bare the plight of medical doctors in Kenya

Dr. Thuranira Kaugiria

By  Dr. Thuranira Kaugiria

Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacist’s and Dentists Union

What you need to know:

Career growth is the dream of every medical doctor especially after investing minimum six long years of intense university training and a mandatory one-year internship in a hospital. The system, however, is unsupportive in this endeavour.  

Across the globe, humanity is being tormented by an unprecedented pandemic.

