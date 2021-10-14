Covid curfews a nightmare for pregnant women

Pregnant women

Two pregnant women walking on the streets of Nairobi with their facemasks in this picture taken on March 14, 2020.
 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Juliet Awuor Otieno

Founder

Mwanadada CBO

What you need to know:

  • Police have been enforcing the curfew using excessive force, which has claimed more than 20 lives this year alone.
  • People taking pregnant women to hospital are not issued with a night pass but would get a special one from some hospitals to return home.

Pregnancy is such a beautiful time because of the anticipation of a baby. But it can be precarious since the unexpected can occur even in the best of situations. The Covid-19 pandemic has made it more stressful; the risk of severe disease is higher for pregnant women than for others.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.