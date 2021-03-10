In heated Covid-19 vaccine debate, patient autonomy reigns supreme

As Covid-19 ravaged the world, bringing death and suffering, the only apparent hope lay in the quick development of a vaccine. The world waited with bated breath, because, unless a vaccine became available, all seemed gloomy.

Never before has so much resources and scientific cooperation been channelled into one vaccine enterprise. The 1960s discovery of the mumps vaccine took an unprecedented four years, drawing gasps and claps from the wider scientific community. But in one year, several vaccine candidates for Covid-19 have been tested and approved.

This vital medical commodity finally landed in the country last week. But when we all thought the end of the scourge was in sight, controversy has reared its head — again. A group of Catholic doctors have cast aspersions against the vaccine and urged Kenyans to shun it. But their arguments against the vaccine cannot go unchallenged.

Firstly, they argue that the coronavirus is treatable with local drugs. Kenya is grappling with a third surge in the pandemic — the so-called ‘third wave’ — with the number of patients and casualties increasing alarmingly.

A worrying trend is being witnessed in South Africa, where a new variant of the virus has emerged and quickly spread across the world. Tanzania faces its sternest test yet as senior government and church officials fall victim to the virus.

If local drugs were effective, no country would be experiencing a surge. If it was treatable, what happened to those who died despite the said medication?

Secondly, there’s the nuanced opinion that the vaccine has been developed using human foetuses stored since the 1970s.

Let’s dispense with the truth first. Although it is true some of the Covid-19 vaccines have been tested using foetal cell lines, all are biosynthetic. This does not mean they are manufactured from foetal cells.

A report from Johnson & Johnson, the company in the eye of the storm, confirmed the use of foetal retinal cells from a foetus aborted in the Netherlands. But its use was in testing the vaccine.

Prevention measures

The Vatican has waded into the controversy, urging Catholics that receiving the vaccine is “morally acceptable”. Pope Francis got the jab.

Thirdly, they take us through details of how the virus affects the body and insist on prevention of infection. Their assertion that vaccines don’t work in pandemics and epidemics is simply wrong.

We have seen the Ebola vaccine being used to stem deaths occasioned by the epidemic in DR Congo and elsewhere. Whereas prevention has been touted as the best approach against Covid-19, people have been infected despite the measures.

The medics’ view that the vaccine took long to develop is, clearly, demonstrative of a lack of grasp on the history of vaccine development. The worry among scientists is that the vaccine has taken too short, for the one that took a short time was the mumps vaccine — four years.

They claim that it is outdated but conveniently forget that the virus is wreaking havoc everywhere with daily reports of lockdowns and other stringent measures.

As we continue with measures to prevent infections and break the chain of viral transmission, life must continue. And lockdowns can’t continue indefinitely. An effective, accessible and safe vaccine is the solution in a world scarred and battered by a recalcitrant virus. The impressive array of vaccines being developed is a glimmer of hope for humanity.

Healthcare providers have a duty to synthesize scientific data for the general population and deliver it in a simplified and understandable manner. Instead of invoking preternatural fears and innate convictions to scare a suffering population, why not pore through tonnes of vaccine trials and determine if the stated efficacy is accurate?

The Hippocratic Oath extols doctors to first do no harm, but at the same time to respect the decisional autonomy of the patient. In the case of Covid-19, let the dissenting fraternity to uphold the doctrine of autonomy and allow the patients to decide for themselves.