In heated Covid-19 vaccine debate, patient autonomy reigns supreme

Patrick Amoth gets vaccinated

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) nurse Lucy Kipkemei vaccinates acting Health Services Director-General Patrick Amoth against Covid-19 during the launch of the campaign on March 5, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The impressive array of vaccines being developed is a glimmer of hope for humanity.
  • The Hippocratic Oath extols doctors to first do no harm, but at the same time to respect the decisional autonomy of the patient.

As Covid-19 ravaged the world, bringing death and suffering, the only apparent hope lay in the quick development of a vaccine. The world waited with bated breath, because, unless a vaccine became available, all seemed gloomy.

