Covid-19: South Africa exemplary in Africa vaccine roll-out

A healthcare worker looks away as she receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  Phumla Williams

Director-General of the Government Communication and Information System

Republic of South Africa

What you need to know:

  • The government’s mass communication and mobilisation campaign has been at the forefront of driving consistent messaging on the importance of vaccination, including clarifying the safety and efficacy of the vaccines against the deadly virus.

The African Union (AU) aims to vaccinate at least 60 per cent of the continent’s 1.2 billion population by 2022.

