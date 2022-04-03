Covid-19 shouldn’t make anyone drop their guard

Increasing awareness of data privacy has enhanced how people take care of their personal information. But there are times when we tend to drop our guard and put personal information on smartphones.

Kenya entered a Covid-19 vaccine-regulated access control in December. While we know that put sensitive data at high risk of misuse, fears of being denied access can blur sense.

Vaccine certificates contain sensitive personal information such as a person’s name, date of birth, age and gender. Given that the date of birth is commonly regarded as personally identifiable information (PII), it exposes a large population to risks of identity thefts and other kinds of cyber fraud.

Increasing cybercrime cases prove that such unprotected data can be easily hacked into or accessed through a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection automatically picked up by your phones. A report released by Kaspersky last November shows that Africa has become a new target for cybercriminals since the outbreak of the pandemic. It puts attacks in Kenya at 32.8 million, a 15.9 per cent increase from 2020.

Secondly, flaunting vaccination statuses to social networks is a new fad amplifying these risks. With governments aggressively rolling out immunisation drives, many citizens have felt the need to declare their vaccination updates on social media feeds and help in raising awareness. Social media timelines are flooded with Covid-19 vaccination e-certificates.

Cybercrime trends

Growing dependence on online products and services exposes us to security threats and privacy breaches. In addition, personal data storage on cloud services has grown during the pandemic.

End-user spending on public cloud services grew 18.4 per cent last year to $304.9 billion (Sh31 trillion), a Gartner report forecast. But have we been able to ramp up our data security measures at par with these changes? Perhaps not because businesses did not foresee this scale of digitalisation and, hence, never felt the need to shift gears.

Common cybercrime trends include ransomware attacks, devices with proprietary operating systems witnessing increased vulnerabilities, android spreading malware and an increase in potentially unwanted applications.

As per the 2020 state of malware report, January-December 2020 saw a 565 per cent spike in malware detections. Spyware app detections grew by 1,055 per cent. The pandemic also created new challenges to online privacy.

Patch updates or security updates periodically sent out by mobile manufacturers can shield your phone from potential breaches. But much like how the Covid -19 vaccination does not guarantee 100 per cent protection, device ‘vaccination’ also goes only so far, but safeguard your devices all the same. Do not click on the “OK” button or link when random pop-ups appear on the screen.

Conventional-thinking cyber experts advocate making physical copies of inoculation certificates or other documents that carry an individual’s PII over digital copies to minimise data privacy risks.