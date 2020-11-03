Covid-19 Season II: Same players, same mistakes

The Daily Nation has been aptly reporting on the state of Covid-19 infections in the country. The consensus is that we are in a second wave.

If the expert report in Africa as a region posted on DN 2/11/2020 is anything to go by, then we are looking at a bleak, un-merry festive season.

Having had initial positive cases in March, it follows then that Kenya by now would have learnt lessons to see her through any further spikes. This has not been the case and it has exposed our healthcare underbelly.

Though rising, the total number of Covid-19 hospital admissions are less than 1500 in the entire republic. Yet the ministry of health is painting a grim picture of diminished capacity.

This is not a number to overwhelm any country with a robust healthcare infrastructure. It is not a number to terrorise a country priding herself in Universal Health Coverage launch. Yet we are held by the short and curlies.

When the lockdown restrictions were lifted, governors folded their stocky hands and stopped taking the pandemic seriously. Where an irreducible minimum of 300 beds lay, apathy took over.

Recklessness and mediocrity occupied the spaces where face masks and physical distancing sat. A true embodiment of a royal circus. Only that the clowns in the show are the dying Kenyans. The props are the people living with underlying diseases whose immunity is compromised. What a deathly show this will be.

We have no capacity for mass testing seeing that a Covid-19 test is going for Sh10,000 in private facilities. By now, we should have established capacity in the public hospitals to handle any number of tests.

Disaster preparedness

We have had a few months of plateau in the infection curve and we needed to use that to prepare ourselves.

The average voter in Kenya lives several degrees shy of the poverty line. Being able to afford a Covid-19 test is therefore a shifting mirage. Lack of testing does not mean the virus will not spread. It will, it has with wanton abandon.

After the infamous Covid Millionaires expose, the ministry of health has had adequate time to streamline production and supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The situation on the ground reflects healthcare workers reusing face masks for weeks and wearing other dilapidated pieces of fabric disguised as PPEs.

Further, there is no robust support system to allow healthcare workers to shield or even isolate when they test positive. They are going to work to dutifully discharge both services and Covid-19.

The lull we had was enough time for the ministry of health and county governments to employ enough healthcare workers to add to the pool that exists. This way we seal the gaps in service delivery that keep arising due to the loss of life of a healthcare worker or their incapacitation by Covid-19 related reasons.

These are practical steps that would have injected life into our public hospitals which are gasping for breath.

Disaster preparedness in Kenya, just like the love song of the nightingale and the lark, is a concept we hear no more.