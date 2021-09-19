Covid-19: Moving beyond panic and irrationality

Donald Trump

A caricature of Former US President Donald Trump.

Photo credit: File

By  Raphael Tuju

In the past eight weeks, Covid-19 hit me at home in a way that trained my focus on the matter more sharply. My 87-year old mother contracted the disease.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.