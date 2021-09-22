Covid-19: Let’s boost science, technology and innovation

Before Covid-19, many institutions mentioned the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) had “sustainability” as keywords alongside “globalisation” and “digital transformation” while developing their purpose, long-term vision and medium-term management plans.

The pandemic has brought into focus the need for ambitious plans that rebuild health, social and economic systems needed to achieve the brighter future envisioned in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It has revealed the importance of science, technology and innovation (STI) for the well-being of global populations. Advances in these fields are necessary not only to recover better from the crisis but also to address global challenges like poverty, inequality and climate change.

The 2030 agenda, with 17 SGDs, adopted by the international community in 2015, recognised the central role of STI in fostering sustainable development. Likewise, the African Union developed its Agenda 2063 with a focus on STI to, among others, accelerate the socioeconomic transformation of the continent.

Specialised organisations

The post-war period saw the establishment of specialised organisations to promote science and technology, such as Unesco, and several specialised science policy structures in the developing world. Over 80 years later, this crisis has underscored the pressing need to prioritise STI in terms of policymaking, resource allocation and international cooperation.

For over 40 years, Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) has supported basic research that enhances our economy and national defence and advances the health, prosperity and well-being of the nation.

STI have played a key role in responding to the unprecedented socioeconomic crisis triggered by Covid-19, providing a better understanding of it and its transmission and developing hundreds of candidate therapeutics and vaccines over a short time.

Similarly, digital technologies have enabled large parts of the economy and society to continue to function, mitigating the impact of Covid-19.

Key driver

Numerous studies show that investment in STI activities, particularly research and development (R&D), is a key driver of economic growth. The pandemic has also stretched research and innovation systems to their limits, revealing gaps in overall system resilience and preparedness for future crises.

The coronavirus pandemic is, therefore, a wake-up call to governments to reset STI policies so as to be better equipped with the instruments and capabilities to direct innovation efforts towards the goals of sustainability, inclusivity and resiliency.

The theme of the 13th Global Innovation Index (GII), “Who Will Finance Innovation?”, acknowledges that every crisis is an opportunity for creative disruption. One side-effect of Covid-19 has been to stimulate an interest in innovative solutions for health, naturally, but also areas such as remote work, distance education, e-commerce and mobility. Unleashing these positive forces may support societal goals like reducing or reversing climate change.

The development benefits of STI need to translate directly into people’s daily lives across the world.



