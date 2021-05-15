Covid-19 disruption has taught us that time is ripe for e-government

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a lot from us. The true cost, in lives, livelihoods, mental health and more is yet to be quantified. But there have been gains.

One of the cloud’s proverbial silver lining is e-government. At the pandemic’s start was a government directive that civil servants, other than those in high-risk categories, were to remain at work.

There was confusion, complaints and even some shirking of responsibilities.

But soon, we witnessed scenes that many in the tech sector have longed for. There were children learning online, Cabinet ministers brainstorming on Zoom and the Health ministry posting daily updates on Twitter.

A multi-sectoral Covid-19 ICT advisory committee was set up to incorporate our best tech talent and innovations into the pandemic response. Suddenly, it would seem, the ground is shifting.

Take security. In Kenya, criminal justice and everyday law and order depend on hand-in-glove collaboration between four groups — the bench, the bar, the police and the prisons. Consider a case where a suspect is brought into the police station.

Judicial slowdown

Constitutionally, they must be charged within 24 hours or be released. If we want the consequences of criminal or civil misdeeds to be swift and sure, the Judiciary must stay open. So, at the pandemic’s start, any judicial slowdown would have declared Covid-19 a carnival for criminals, cartels and their ilk.

That’s why it was gratifying to see courts across the country open up mid-last year to hear cases online. Matters are also filed electronically, in a system that allows litigants to assess costs, pay and serve court papers. To be fair, this has been the policy for a while but had taken some time to get off the ground.

Early attempts were clumsy with many tech and other glitches, and online access is still not available to all.

But largely, the new culture is taking hold and anecdotal reports are that it is working well. The Judiciary needs to bring along its counterparts in the police and prisons.

A win like this in what is considered a conservative sector offers impetus to other sectors. Take the Ministry of Lands, with the (in)amous registry on which the building sector and others – banks and lawyers included – depend.

Digital education

Even before the current crisis, lands office clients were already facing colossal delays occasioned by a massive records digitisation project. With a reduction of on-site staff once Covid-19 hit, the crisis has been exacerbated. Recent acceleration of this project could see lending increase, projects resume and more construction sites start to reopen.

Then there is education.

With the closing of schools, the government regrouped to put the curriculum on public TV and radio while private schools and colleges scrambled to maintain their academic calendar by upskilling teachers and investing in online infrastructure.

But it quickly became clear what a lifeline the aborted laptop project would have been. There have been valid concerns on the right gadgets and how to address bottlenecks like bandwidth, power and teacher training. The reality is that equal opportunity in education will remain a mirage until this issue is solved. Education means digital education.

These examples show how crucial the need for remote contact with government has become, especially during the pandemic. But there are other reasons why it is time for e-government. Humans typically drag their feet when called upon to change.

But because, at present, this is the only way to get work done, both clients and service providers are more likely to overcome their typical inertia to learn new skills and approaches. And even the most sceptical citizens now appreciate the value of digital skills and ways of working.

For years, there have been several rounds of e-government projects – designed, and even funded. Regrettably, most started and stopped, hemmed and hawed. Let’s make a collective choice that this time it will be different.