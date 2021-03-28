Covid-19 containment success depends on individual behavior

social distancing

Kenyans crossing an intersection at Moi Avenue in this photo taken on March 16, 2021.  
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Adhere Cavince

What you need to know:

  • Many families are already reeling under the weight of Covid-19 induced economic difficulties.
  • Public events including political rallies have all been too common in the recent past.

During his fifteenth address on Covid-19 pandemic, President Kenyatta pronounced cessation of movement in five counties while also issuing additional guidance aimed at stemming the tide of infections and deaths from the pandemic.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.